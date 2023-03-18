Police investigating a city centre stabbing in Sheffield have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers were called to Fargate on Friday 17 March just before 10pm after reports a man had been seriously injured.

The 56-year-old victim is believed to have been walking along the street when he was approached by a stranger and punched in the head causing him to fall to the floor.

It is then alleged he was stabbed in the chest.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a stable but critical condition.

Police are questioning a 24-year-old man in relation to the incident. He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:" A scene remains in place on Fargate while officers carry out their work.

"Neighbourhood officers will be in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance to the community.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist officers with their enquiries."

