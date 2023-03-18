Police investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of Claudia Lawrence say they are "committed" to finding answers for her family - 14 years after she went missing.

The 35-year-old chef has not been seen since she failed to turn up for work at the University of York in March 2009.

North Yorkshire police said their thoughts "remain" with Claudia's loved ones at this "very difficult and poignant time of year."

Claudia's disappearance prompted the biggest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police.

But after two separate inquiries and a review involving hundreds of officers, the investigation was scaled back.

In the years since Claudia's disappearance, 12 people have been arrested but no-one has ever been charged.

Police officers search the land at Sand Hutton Gravel Pits near York in connection with the disappearance of Claudia Lawrence. Credit: Press Association

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said:" Whilst the investigation remains reactive, North Yorkshire Police is committed to providing the answers that those closest to Claudia need.

We are reaching out once again to the public to assist us in our ongoing efforts to find those answers. "

All new information given to the police assessed as "being credible and capable of development" will be acted upon, the force added.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 1, and pass details to the Force Control Room.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.