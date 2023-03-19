A man is in hospital in a critical condition after being shot multiple times in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police were called to Winifred Street at 2.33pm on Saturday 18 March.

Officers found a man in his 20s with injuries to his back and his leg which the force says are "consistent with a firearms discharge".

Yorkshire Air Ambulance were at the scene, but the man was taken to hospital by road in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police at the scene in Rotherham Credit: ITV

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to them if you have any concerns.

“Our investigation is in its early stages, we have already made one arrest, a 21 year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and I offer my reassurance that officers and detectives are working hard to find those responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, may have dash-cam footage or any information that may be able to help with our enquiries.”