Burglars stole a dead man's wedding ring after breaking into his house as his widow attended the funeral.

Several items of jewellery were taken from a house on Bakers Lane, in the village of Bassingham between Lincoln and Newark, on Friday, 17 March.

Lincolnshire Police said the victim, in her seventies, was "very upset" due to the sentimental value of the ring and other items. Gold necklaces, bracelets, rings and cash were also taken.

The force is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.