A teenage was left in "distress" after bogus police officers stole his electric scooter.

North Yorkshire Police said two fake officers mounted the pavement in an unmarked car to "seize" the e-scooter in the Bilton area of Harrogate at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: " It has caused a great deal of distress and anger both to him and his family."

The pair were white, of medium build, had tattoos on their arms and were wearing black police-style clothing including combat trousers.

They were driving a black unmarked car, believed to be a Ford Mondeo or Ford Focus.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information, especially CCTV footage, to come forward as it tries to find those responsible.

