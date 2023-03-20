Four men have been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of a teenage boy at a house party in Leeds.

The 17-year-old was stabbed an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday.

Police were initially contacted following reports of a disturbance at about 2.45am.

A further call was received from the ambulance service treating the teenager.

The 17-year-old, from Leeds, was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed a short time later.

An 18-year-old man, from Huddersfield, and three men, one aged 18 and two aged 19, all from Bradford, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police scene remains in place at Salisbury Grove as forensic examination and specialist searches are carried out.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.

