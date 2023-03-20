A single dad who took to social media to appeal for friends after admitting he often felt "alone" said he has been left "overwhelmed" by the response.

Father-of-one Jamie Thorp, from Leeds, posted a request on Facebook for people to spend time with, admitting "single life is hard to get to grips with".

In the post, on 3 March, Mr Thorp wrote that he looked after his son every other weekend.

He said: "This may feel a bit weird and not the right group for it, but I'm looking for a mate to go to watch music and socialise with... single life is hard to get to grips with.

"I don't do a right lot, which is nice at times, but would be maybe meeting someone to hang out with on a Saturday evening go watch some live music or bands at pubs as I blooming love music."

He added: "Sorry if this seems weird just feel being single and on my own at weekends other than seeing family can sometimes feel [a] tad lonely."

The post attracted almost 1,000 reactions and hundreds of comments, including many praising him for being "brave" for going public.

He was flooded with offers to socialise.

In a follow-up post, Mr Thorp said he had been out to a number of gigs and joined a walking group following his initial appeal.

He wrote: "Honestly! I was overwhelmed by the love consideration and kindness shown by the wonderful people of Leeds and looking forward after a crazy couple of weeks I already feel better!

"Thanks Leeds and thank you wonderful people! Loneliness problem sorted. Happy days!"

The post gained more than 1,500 "likes" and dozens of comments.

Sandra Wager wrote: "It's so nice to see so many people being kind. Being kind costs nothing. Its great to come on Facebook and see positive post."

Terry Cook said: "Fantastic to see that you had a great response to your post and a positive result."

Claire Louise added: "You're proper brave Jamie. So pleased you've got out there and made new pals."