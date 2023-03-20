A young mum who became a TikTok star has died after months documenting her battle with migraines on social media.

Jehane Thomas, 30, from Doncaster, died on Friday 17 March, just days after posting a photograph of her smiling with her children Isaac, three, and one-year-old Elijah.

Her best friend, Alyx Reast, shared the news after setting up a crowdfunding page to support Jehane's young family.

Alyx wrote: "Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected and we are all absolutely heartbroken.

"Her two children have been left without their mum.. Jehane - I promised I'd do what I can for those boys, so that's what I'm vowing to do. I love you."

The fundraiser has reached its initial £10,000 target.

The last photo Jehane posted with the caption: "I adore you all and here’s to fighting to getting these migraines gone for good." Credit: Credit: Instagram/jehane_x

Jehana initially rose to fame by sharing the realities of bringing up children, growing her small print business and documenting her shopping trips.

In recent months, she had shared her health difficulties on TikTok, explaining how she had recently been diagnosed with optic neuritis.

The condition is caused by inflammation of the optic nerve.

Over the past year she uploaded videos of numerous trips to hospital in attempts to recover from migraines.

In an emotional final video on TikTok, she gave an update from a hospital bed to her 70,000 followers. She described her pain, saying she was waiting for surgery.

"I can't lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I'm unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That's how bad this pain is," the mother wrote in the video's caption.

In her final post on Instagram, she said: "Six days admitted into hospital and I’m finally home with my boys."It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally."

Jehane's TikTok fans have flooded her previous videos with messages of support.

