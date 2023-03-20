A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Grimsby.Police were called to reports of a fight on Macaulay Way at around 12.30am on Monday. Officers found a man with stab wounds. He died in hospital.

The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers, Humberside Police said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior investigating officer Nicola Burnett said: "We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause concern and worry for residents in the local community. However, I would like to offer reassurance that this is thought to be an isolated incident."

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.