A boy who was stabbed to death at a house party in Leeds has been named as 17-year-old Trust Junior Jordan Gangata.

Known to his family and friends as TJ, Trust was fatally wounded in an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "Trust’s family are going through an incredibly difficult time, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them.

Police at the scene in Salisbury Grove. Credit: MEN Media

"We are keeping them fully updated as we continue to progress the investigation into his murder, with the four men we have arrested remaining in custody.

“Trust’s family have asked that people respect their privacy as they try to come to terms with having him taken from them in such sudden and violent circumstances."

Police were called to the property at around 2.45am after reports of a disturbance and received further calls from the ambulance service who had been contacted about a reported stabbing. Trust's death was confirmed in hospital.

Notre Dame Sixth Form College paid tribute to Trust, who was a lower-sixth student, saying staff and students were "devastated" and support would be provided to his colleagues.

In a statement, the college said: "Trust’s teachers described him as a friendly, sociable, and kind student who always contributed positively in class. Friends of Trust called him hardworking, funny, and loyal [and] a rolemodel to his friends [who] always had a smile on his face."

Det Ch Insp Weekes added: "We continue to appeal for anyone who was at the party where Trust was attacked and who has any information that could assist the investigation to come forward and tell us what they know."

