A man whose fiancée and daughter were both killed when they were hit by a car as they walked to school has spoken for the first time about his loss.

Justyna Hulboj and her four-year-old daughter Lena Czepscor died when they were hit by a white Audi on Scott Hall Road in Sheepscar, Leeds, on Monday, 16 January. They were on their way to Little London Primary School when the incident happened.

Dominik Czepczor, who was due to marry Justyna next month, will instead scatter her ashes and those of their daughter in their native Poland. He said he had been left completely bereft by their deaths.

Speaking exclusively to ITV News, he said: "The house is empty... my life is over."

The road was closed for most of the day after the incident while police investigated. Credit: ITV News

Justyna and Lena were on Scott Hall Road at around 8.30am when the collision happened.

West Yorkshire Police were called after reports a car had crashed into the wall of a nearby car dealership. Justyna and Lena were pronounced dead a short time later.

The road remained closed for most of the day while investigations took place.

Mr Czepczor said his daughter had said goodbye to him earlier that morning as normal.

The last photo of four-year-old Lena Czepczor taken by her father. Credit: Family handout

He said: "Every morning she woke up when I go to work. She says she loves me. Have a good day."

Recalling the moment he was told what had happened, Mr Czepczor added: "It's been like someone ruined my life in one second. I'd been at work. The police come into work and the police tell me that information."

After Lena's death, her headteacher Fran Bowman paid tribute, saying: "Our thoughts are with Lena's dad at this time and it's going to take time for the school and local community to heal from this tragic loss."

Flowers and mementoes are still being laid at the scene three months after the incident.

Mr Czepczor said: "Everybody loves these two girls. Justyna was a very good person. When she makes a cake, my daughter would make the little flowers for it. A very good mum."

A fundraising effort to help repatriate Lena and Justyna went over its original £20,000 target Credit: Family handout

Two men, aged 26 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the incident. A 65-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three are on bail pending further enquiries.

A fundraiser set up to repatriate the bodies of Lena and Justyna has topped £33,000.

Mr Czepczor said: "I hope everyone who spent a pound gets it back twice. It's been so helpful for my family in this struggling time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.