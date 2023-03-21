Police who were called to investigate reports of a person lying dead or distressed in a field discovered a scarecrow which had fallen over.

Lincolnshire Police received what they said was a "well meaning call" from a passenger on a passing train about an "ill or even dead person" in a field near Swayfield, between Grantham and Stamford.

The call led to several officers and a drone pilot from Boston rushing to the fields to carry out a search.

In a tweet, Lincolnshire Police's Rural Crime Action Team said: "However it was one of our finest, a real life farming special constable, who found the tragic scarecrow just asleep on the job.

"Uprighted and given some bird scaring tips along with some jolly good words of advice, he was allowed to get back to work."