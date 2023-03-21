Police say they have been preparing for "potential unrest" at polling stations after changes to rules on voter identification.

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council have been working on plans for May's local elections – the first where people will need to show photographic ID to be able to vote.

A council report suggested there could be disorder at ballot boxes across the city, if voters are turned away if they do not have valid identification, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The council's report said: "The head of electoral services has been working closely with West Yorkshire Police to ensure adequate police presence is in place on polling day.

"This is in preparation to deal with any potential unrest in polling stations."

The council said extra staff would be in place at locations where voters are "less likely to have an accepted form of ID".

Ministers say the new rules will minimise the risk of voter fraud and people trying to vote twice. But critics argue the scheme is politically motivated and discriminates against poorer people, who are less likely to have a driving licence or a passport.

The changes do not apply to postal voters, who make up around 30% of the Leeds electorate.

The deadline for those wishing to vote is 25 April.

Explaining how the new process will work, the report said: "If the polling station staff are satisfied the ID is acceptable, ballot paper(s) will then be issued in the usual way.

"However, regulations state a presiding officer must refuse a ballot paper if an ID document raises reasonable doubt as to whether the voter is the elector they claim to be, or they reasonably suspect the document to be a forged document."

The report also highlighted potential issues with the new law for voters who wear face coverings.

It said that the council would ensure there were female staff on hand at each polling station, for "electors who need to remove a face covering in a private area and would not feel comfortable with a male member of staff carrying out this process".

A total of 33 city council seats will be contested in Leeds at this year's elections.

