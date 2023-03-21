A man who plastered offensive stickers around his home town has been jailed for racism and terror offences.

Steven Donovan, of Baker Street, Huddersfield, pleaded guilty to offences including stirring up racial hatred, dissemination of terrorist material and possession of a knife.

The 32-year-old was also convicted of possessing racially inflammatory material and extreme pornography.

An investigation was launched by counter-terrorism police in May 2020 after a PCSO on routine patrol found a large number of offensive stickers and graffiti in and around Greenhead Park.

Further enquiries found Donovan had been posting and sharing extreme right wing material online.

He was arrested in June 2020 and charged in August 2021.

Donovan was jailed for 27 months by a judge at Leeds Crown Court.

Det Ch Supt Jim Dunkerley, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "Communities in West Yorkshire work tirelessly alongside agencies such as the police to ensure our towns and cities are welcoming and inclusive to people of all backgrounds.

"Those that seek to bring hatred to our communities and disrupt cohesion through criminal activities will be tracked down and brought before the courts.

"We must stand together by challenging hateful extremist attitudes and trusting our instincts by reporting concerning or suspicious behaviour to the police."

