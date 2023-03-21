A couple who uncovered 17th century artwork of "national significance" in their kitchen have spoken of their joy at the rare discovery.

Kitchen fitters revealed the 400-year-old friezes in the home of Luke Budworth and his partner Hazel Mooney in York's historic Micklegate behind a panel above their cooker hood during a refurbishment project.

The paintings cover the upper part of a wall which is older than the houses either side of it and depict scenes from the 1635 book Emblems, Divine and Moral by poet Francis Quarles.

The painting is above head height and stretches across the couple's kitchen-diner

University of Leeds researcher Luke moved to York in part to sample the city's rich history and plans to keep the images on show.

The 29-year-old said: "There was always an odd piece of wood each side of the chimney. When the fitters took that board off we thought it might be victorian wallpaper. Upon doing some reading, no, they're 400 years old."

Hazel added: "When we've looked into the text we were able to Google some of those words and immediately the story came up."

Helping them to preserve their unexpected find, Historic England said the paintings could be of national importance and reveal more about Micklegate's history.

Historic England rewarded the couple with a high quality print to put up while the original is covered for its protection.

Simon Taylor, of Historic England, said: "It's amazing because they are of national significance. They'd dropped out of public conscience and it's great that they've come back to life."

He told ITV News how it was possible for an older painting to be found on the wall of a younger building.

He said: "Quite possibly it's the parting wall between two earlier buildings that were alternatively rebuilt."

Previously found 25 years ago, they were photographed and covered again. Now a higher resolution photograph has been taken and glossy print given to the couple.

