A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a member of staff after a disturbance at a school.

Police were called to King James’s School, in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, at 3.10pm on Monday following reports of trouble involving a group of youths.

One girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female staff member and criminal damage.

Police said two other teenage girls were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace. None of the girls attended the school.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police via 101.