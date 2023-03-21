Three girls arrested after disturbance at King James's School in Knaresborough
A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a member of staff after a disturbance at a school.
Police were called to King James’s School, in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, at 3.10pm on Monday following reports of trouble involving a group of youths.
One girl was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a female staff member and criminal damage.
Police said two other teenage girls were arrested to prevent a breach of the peace. None of the girls attended the school.
Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police via 101.