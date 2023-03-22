Council bosses in Wakefield say they will challenge government plans to accommodate more asylum seekers in the district.

The authority said it had been told by the Home Office that more migrants would be moved into a hotel in the city.

A number of venues in the district are already being used to house asylum seekers.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said she had instructed officers to explore "all available options" to stop the latest move, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She said it was right to support refugees schemes, and to "welcome them into our communities".

But she added: "What isn't compassionate or sustainable is placing asylum seekers, who often have very complex needs, into the heart of our communities with no support.

"Our hotels, communities and over-stretched public services are already under intense pressure accommodating people placed here by the government.

Council leader Denise Jeffrey said she had instructed officers to contest the plans. Credit: LDRS

"But they only seem intent on ignoring their responsibilities to come up with proper solutions to sort this problem out.

"All the while the council has to also be mindful that we have a statutory duty to support homeless people in our district.

"Sadly, we have more and more people finding themselves homeless, and are more reliant than ever on using hotels as the housing market cannot meet local demand."

Almost 400 UK hotels are currently being used to house more than 51,000 asylum seekers, at a cost of more than £6million a day.

But a number of local authorities and businesses in areas where the scheme is being used have raised concern that hotels are often taken over with only a few days' notice.

Cllr Jeffery added: "We simply cannot sustain any more pressure.

"We urge the Home Office to reconsider these latest plans and try to strike a better balance between different parts of the country.

"If they insist on moving forward, we will do everything in our power to prevent this poorly planned, unsustainable move."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "The number of people arriving in the UK who require accommodation has reached record levels and has put our asylum system under incredible strain.

"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6million a day.

"The use of hotels is a temporary solution, and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."

