Four people have been arrested over the unexplained death of a young woman.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Gibraltar Road, Halifax, shortly after noon on Tuesday following concerns for the safety of a women in her twenties.

She was unresponsive and taken to hospital, where she was found to have injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three men, aged 34, 35 and 56, and a 41-year-old women have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Enquiries are continuing at the scene and a police cordon is in place.

Anyone with information should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.