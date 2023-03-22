Play Brightcove video

Credit: Sheffield Online.

Four people have been rescued from a house fire and taken to hospital after a suspected arson attack in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Wordsworth Avenue just before 9pm on Tuesday, 21 March, after reports that a house was on fire.

Four people were in the house at the time and were all taken to hospital. A 47-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man remain in hospital in a serious condition.

A six-year-old girl is being treated for minor injuries and a 17-year-old girl has since been released from hospital.

South Yorkshire Police say they believe the fire, which was extinguished on the night, was started deliberately and that it was a targeted attack.

Det Insp Rich Armstrong said: "I know this incident may have caused some concern in the community, and I want to reassure you we are doing everything possible to find who was responsible.

"We suspect that this was a targeted attack and would urge anybody who may have seen anything to get in touch with us."

He added that enquiries are ongoing and there are extra police in the community.

