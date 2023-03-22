A jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of a teenager accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy outside his school.

The 17-year-old defendant, who cannot be named, is charged with the murder of Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield.

A 15-year-old boy has already admitted murder. Both have admitting possessing knives but the older boy denies murder.

Khayri was stabbed while making his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September last year.

During a week-long trial Leeds Crown Court heard that as he left the school, on Woodhouse Hall Road, with his friends, Khayri was met by two boys, aged 15 and 16 at the time, who "charged" towards him.

He was fatally stabbed in the chest and also suffered a separate stab wound to the leg.

The older boy, who turned 17 after the attack, has admitted inflicting the second injury but said he did so in self-defence after believing Khayri was trying to "kick me to the floor".

The teenager said he had initially gone to the school for a "fist fight" with another youth. He told the court he did not realise he had stabbed Khayri until later.

Prosecutors say that although the older defendant did not inflict the fatal blow, he is guilty of murder because the two defendants acted together and were "encouraging and supporting each other to carry out the attack".