A police officer was attacked with a brick while investigating a suspected cannabis farm.

West Yorkshire Police said the female officer was involved in a raid on Thornton Lodge Road in Huddersfield when she was targeted just before 8.30pm on Tuesday, 21 March.

An eyewitness said the female officer was "busy collecting evidence" when someone "came out of the darkness and threw something at the back of her head".

"It was a horrible thing to do to someone just doing their job," they added.

The officer was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Credit: @londontweets24/Twitter

Chief Supt Jim Griffiths, commander of police in Kirklees, said: "Assaults on our officers are totally unacceptable.

"We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour from people against emergency service workers who are going about their daily duties.

"The matter will be fully investigated, and we will use powers under the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act in 2018 to bring charges against anyone who attacks officers.

"Clearly this has been particularly distressing for the officer concerned and we are providing appropriate support."

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 13230160155.

