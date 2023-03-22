A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a 15-year-old boy outside his school.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, was one of two boys who attacked Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield.

His fellow defendant, a 15-year-old boy, had already admitted murder. Both admitted possessing knives.

Khayri was stabbed while making his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September last year.

During a week-long trial Leeds Crown Court heard that as he left the school, on Woodhouse Hill Road, with his friends, Khayri was met by two boys, aged 15 and 16 at the time, who "charged" towards him.

The incident happened close to North Huddersfield Trust School. Credit: MEN Media

He was fatally stabbed in the chest and also suffered a separate stab wound to the leg.

The older boy, who turned 17 after the attack, admitted inflicting the second injury but said he did so in self-defence after believing Khayri was trying to "kick me to the floor".

The teenager said he had initially gone to the school for a "fist fight" with another youth. He told the court he did not realise he had stabbed Khayri until later and denied his murder.

However, prosecutors said both defendants were guilty as they acted together and were "encouraging and supporting each other to carry out the attack".

The jury delivered a unanimous guilty verdict after less than four hours of deliberations.

The teenager showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered.

The judge, Mrs Justice Farbey, told the older defendant, who cannot be named, there would be a hearing on Thursday to discuss the next steps in the case but sentencing will take place at a later date to be fixed.

Det Supt Marc Bowes, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: "We welcome the verdict of the jury today and will now await the sentencing of both these youths for Khayri's murder.

"Our thoughts are with Khayri’s relatives as they process the news from today and we continue to support them."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.