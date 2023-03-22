Police have written to parents to warn of the dangers of vaping after three children collapsed following a suspected "prank".

Officers in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, said the youngsters had become unwell after being offered e-cigarettes to smoke.

In some cases they needed hospital treatment. Doctors said their symptoms suggested they had unknowingly inhaled a cannabis derivative.

Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft said: "Following enquiries, we believe that some youths may have been mixing THC liquids with vape liquids and offered them to children, who were unaware of the mix of substances.

"We have engaged with all three local schools to advise parents of the issue and we would like to take this opportunity to reinforce this message about speaking to your children regarding the dangers of vaping in general and particularly in accepting vapes, or a drag of a vape from other people."

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the main psychoactive constituent of cannabis. Recreational users use THC to get "high".

In his letter, distributed through schools, Sgt Mumby-Croft said the children involved are not thought to have inhaled the cannabis-based substance voluntarily, "which leaves us making assumptions as to how these incidents have occurred".

He added: "One such conclusion I am forced to consider is the potential of these incidents being the result of a very dangerous and misguided prank."

All three children had recovered, the sergeant said.

It is illegal to buy vaping devices and liquids under the age of 18.