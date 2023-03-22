A woman whose mother died after saving her father from a house fire said life "completely stopped" after her death. Melanie Aisbett, 62, died in her home on Bannister Street, Withernsea, following the incident in the early hours of Saturday, March 11.

Her husband, John, 70, who suffers from vascular dementia, escaped after she alerted him to what was happening and called instructions to leave.Their daughter Rebecca, 39, believes her mother became trapped as the roof of the house collapsed.

Mr Aisbett, 70, remains in hospital after suffering smoke inhalation. Rebecca said her father was recovering physically but had been left shattered by the loss of his wife of 44 years.

The roof collapsed at the property on Bannister Street. Credit: MEN Media

She told the Hull Live website: "Our lives completely stopped on 11 March. My mum was absolutely off her rocker but the most loving, fantastic, supportive woman you'd ever meet."I want people to remember her for the special person she was, she has left a big hole in all of our lives. She wasn't just a mum to me, she was my best friend, and now I need her the most, she isn't here to tell me what to do."Rebecca was initially alerted to what had happened by a message from a former neighbour of her parents."After reading that message, I saw a police car outside my house, and instantly knew what they were going to tell me," she said. "I collapsed when I heard the news that my mum didn't make it, and then that my dad had been taken to hospital."Rebecca, who has multiple sclerosis, said her mother looked after both her and her father in recent years. She said: "She was truly a carer until the end because I found out she saved my dad's life by screaming as loud as she could for him to get outside. My dad tried to help and said he would come and help her but she told him to go."I believe she was trapped as the roof collapsed, and the smoke got to her. The last thing she did was make sure he got out, and many people have called her a hero for what she did."Mr Aisbett is due to move into a care home after his home, along with the neighbouring properties, was deemed unsafe.Rebecca added: "My dad only has a few pairs of pyjamas and socks now. He has no money, no belongings, no home, everything is gone."Because of his dementia, he needs to be reminded of mum's passing so his heart breaks over and over again. He lays his head on me and sobs."A friend launched an online fundraiser to support Rebecca and her father.

"I have never felt so lonely in a room full of people," Rebecca admitted. "I don't know what I would have done without my family and friends rallying around me."An inquest into her mother's death is expected to take place later this year.