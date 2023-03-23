Four men charged with murder of Trust Gangata at Leeds house party

Four men are due to appear in court on Thursday 23 March charged with the murder of a 17-year-old boy at a house party in Leeds at the weekend.

Paul Mbwasse, aged 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, Karlson Ogie, aged 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford, Karl Belinga, aged 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, aged 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford are due at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, all charged with the murder of Trust Gangata.

The teenager was stabbed during an incident at a house in Salisbury Grove, Armley, in the early hours of Sunday 19 March.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police continue to carry out enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who was at the party in Salisbury Grove on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

Anyone who was there or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to call polie on 101.

