A West Yorkshire Police officer will appear in court charged with common assault.

PC Simon Hartley is due at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow (24 March).

The 38-year-old was on duty at the time of the alleged assault on 6 October. He was working in the Bradford district.

PC Hartley has been suspended after the incident on Queen's Road.

