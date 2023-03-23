Two teenagers who murdered a 15-year-old schoolboy in a knife attack outside a school have learned their sentencing date.

Khayri Mclean was stabbed while making his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School on September 21 last year.

A 17-year-old boy was convicted of murder on Wednesday after a week-long trial at Leeds Crown Court. His accomplice, aged 15, had already pleaded guilty.

The pair will be sentenced on May 18.

During the trial, prosecutor Jonathan Sandiford KC said the two killers were waiting for Khayri as he left school with friends.

Mr Sandiford said they "charged" towards him aggressively and the 15-year-old stabbed Khayri in the chest with what proved to be a fatal blow, as it went through his ribs and penetrated one of his lungs and heart.

He said Khayri fell to the floor and was "defenceless on his back" when the older defendant, who denied murder, went after him, knife in hand, and stabbed him in his lower leg.

Prosecutors said that although this defendant did not inflict the fatal blow, he was guilty of murder because the pair acted together and were "encouraging and supporting each other to carry out that attack".

During a directions hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, the judge Mrs Justice Farbey said she would require a full day to consider their sentences.

The court will consider an application by the media for reporting restrictions banning the identification of the killers to be lifted.

