Thieves left an elderly woman seriously injured after running her over as she tried to stop them stealing her car.

The 71-year-old returned to her home on St Helens Close in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, at around 8.15pm on Wednesday to find two men trying to take her car.

They drove into her, causing what police said were "significant injuries".

The two thieves then left in a separate red-coloured vehicle which has not been found.

Det Ch Insp Ben Wood, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a horrifying incident involving an elderly woman who was trying to stop a crime being committed but has been left seriously injured in hospital.

"Her family are understandably distressed and I want to ensure we do everything we can to find the people responsible and bring them to justice."

He said extra patrols had been introduced following the incident.

He added: "My plea is to the community. If you know who was involved in this terrible crime then I urge you to contact us."

