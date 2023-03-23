A woman who left a mother-of-four with "shocking" injuries after attacking her with a bottle in a pub has been jailed.

Thea Haywood, 29, had drunk 10 pints of beer before throwing the bottle at the woman in a "moment of utter madness" at The Star in Hull city centre, a court heard.

The victim, who is in her 30s, suffered fractures to her face and needed an operation to have a metal plate inserted in her cheek.

She later said that she had suffered physically, emotionally, psychologically and financially from her "shocking" injuries."I could not believe how I looked," she said in a statement. "I didn't want anyone to see me looking this way."My children were also upset. I felt the lowest I have ever felt as a person and as the mother of my four children. It changed my life on a day-to-day basis."

Hull Crown Court heard Haywood had seen her boyfriend headbutt another man during violent scenes at the pub in the early hours of 9 April last year.

She threw a beer bottle at another man out of "misguided loyalty", but it missed him and hit the woman, who was trying to act as a peacemaker.

The victim spent five days in hospital and the plate in her face would be permanent, but she had no other long-term physical effects.

She was now having counselling and was only going out "every now and again", the court heard. She said: "I wish I had not got involved."

"I don't feel safe," she said. "When I think about having to leave the house, I get an intense feeling of dread coming over me."Haywood, of Woldcarr Road, off Anlaby Road, west Hull, admitted wounding.Charlotte Baines, mitigating, said Haywood's behaviour was "wholly and utterly out of her usual character".

"She expressed immediate regret for her actions. She felt disgusted with herself," she said"She wishes to apologise to the victim directly for the harm that she has caused her.

"She realises that they have had a profound effect on the victim. She has expressed genuine remorse. There is a recognition of the damage she has done by her foolish and reckless actions."It was a moment of utter madness in the heat of the moment out of that misplaced sense of misguided loyalty. She was under the influence of alcohol. She had drunk 10 pints."Judge Mark Bury told Haywood: "You used a weapon, which was the bottle. You were under the influence of alcohol. This was in a public place – a public house that was full of patrons at the time of this incident."Haywood was jailed for a year after Judge Bury said that there had to be "an element of deterrence" in the sentence.

As she left the dock, Haywood shouted "I'm so sorry" to her husband, who was sitting in the public gallery.