A woman has died almost two years after she was deliberately set on fire by her boyfriend.

Leigh Pateman doused 42-year-old Ellen Marshall in petrol as she sat in a chair before setting her alight at Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, during an argument in April 2021.

He then fled. Firefighters discovered Miss Marshall, who was originally from Nottingham, lying on the floor of the property.

She suffered 80% burns and was taken to Nottingham City Hospital, before being transferred to a specialist burns unit.

Despite 12 hours of surgery she was given less than a 50% chance of survival.

She lost several of her fingers. Lincolnshire Police said later she was unlikely to make a full recovery.

Pateman was later arrested at his mother's house.

A court heard Pateman had made a previous threat to set his partner alight and had kept the petrol at his property, but she did not believe him.

Ms Marshall was still conscious when firefighters found her and managed to give her name, but claimed the injuries were self-inflicted.

Pateman pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed in March 2022 for 17 years and 10 months and will serve a further four years on license after his release.

Following his sentencing, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police described it as "one of the worst cases of domestic violence we have seen."

Miss Marshall died aged 43 on 11 March.

At the opening of her inquest, coroner Paul Smith said the medical cause of her death had yet to be determined. The inquest was adjourned until 10 September.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We have been made aware that Ellen Marshall has sadly died. At this stage, the case is with the coroner and we are working with them and the Crown Prosecution Service as part of the coronal process."

