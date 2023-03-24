A new mother has told how her partner found burglars trying to break into their home as he fed their newborn baby.

The couple, who had recently returned from hospital after the birth, were at their house in Brigg, North Lincolnshire, when the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, 22 March.The woman, who asked not to be named, said her partner was feeding the couple's baby when he heard a "loud bang".

She told the Scunthorpe Live website: "He was on the sofa and saw a man walk past with a rucksack."He started hearing sawing at the door and switched the inside and outside light on, then he looked out the blind and saw him running away. As soon as the lights went on, they scarpered."CCTV footage showed four men had been loitering near the house.A white van was seen in the area around an hour before the attempted break-in.The woman added: "We've heard that there were loads of houses targeted. Police are aware that there is a big target in the area so people just have to be more vigilant. I've heard [the burglars] are after cars. They want to break into people's houses to steal car keys."I don't feel safe now. We've just come out of hospital with a newborn baby and two days later we've got this happening."She said the incident had left her shaken."I feel anxious at night," she said. "At the time, it made my partner's heart race but now he's just angry. We work hard to have nice things and when scumbags like them try and take them away from you when you have a new baby in the house, it's the last thing you need."A Humberside Police spokesperson confirmed the force was investigating.

They said: "It was reported at around 3.10am on Wednesday morning that a group of people were attempting to break into an address before fleeing the area."If anyone has any information that may assist with our enquiries, including CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage, please call us on our non-emergency 101."

