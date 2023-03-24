Leeds United have closed the club shop and offices at Elland Road after a "security threat".

The club announced on Friday that the premises would remain closed until further notice.

In a statement United said: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

All staff were asked to leave and part of the road was closed.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said officers were contacted shortly before 10pm on Thursday. A spokesperson said: "Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

"Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat."

The Premier League club are not due to play at Elland Road again until 4 April, when they will face Nottingham Forest.