Play Brightcove video

During an investigation into knife crime in West Yorkshire, ITV News reporter Jonathan Brown met a young man who said he carried weapons for his own protection. Here, Jonathan describes what happened next.

In a back alleyway on a Huddersfield estate, I meet a young man. I don't know who he is. He has come armed.

"I don't carry a knife, I carry a gun," he says.

"And have you got anything on you at the moment?" I ask.

What happens next takes me aback. From his trousers, the man – who wears gloves, a balaclava, a padded jacket with the hood up and sunglasses – draws a shotgun. He breaks it open to show me it is loaded.

The man tells me he has carried a gun since the age of 16. He was stabbed in an altercation, he says. Since then he has armed himself.

"If I ain't got it and I bust that corner and I see someone I’ve got a problem with or they’ve got a problem with me then how am I going to defend myself?" he said. "The police aren’t going to save me, I’m going to save myself."

Our meeting comes part-way through an investigation into knife crime in Huddersfield and beyond.

This historic mill town has developed a reputation for violence in recent years. There have been countless podcasts and documentaries produced about the prevalence of knife crime and county lines drug dealing.

Last year the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean outside his school led to headlines branding this "Wild West Yorkshire" in some parts of the national press. Two teenage boys are awaiting sentencing for Khayri's murder.

Khayri Mclean.

Over the last couple of months, we've been investigating the reality of the situation in Huddersfield.

What we found initially was a reluctance to talk. Many of the people we spoke to told us knife crime was a national issue and that Huddersfield had been misrepresented - it was no different to anywhere else.

Indiscriminate knife violence is a national problem. In the year to March 2022, 282 people were killed with a sharp instrument in England and Wales - the highest level since records began.

But the repeated headlines of teenagers being killed in the streets in this northern town continue to appear. During our reporting, 17-year-old Harley Brown became the latest victim - stabbed to death in Huddersfield in February.

Harley Brown was among the latest victims of knife crime in Huddersfield.

It would be easy to point the finger at young people themselves but we spoke to many in the area who believe Huddersfield is an example of a wider societal issue - the lack of support outside of school for teenagers.

Kirklees Council shut down all of its youth clubs in 2017. Some of the Huddersfield estates that have become associated with knife crime are among the most economically deprived in the country.

During a cost of living crisis, many of the people we spoke to described fears about how vulnerable young people might be more likely to get dragged into exploitation when finances are tight and gang crime can offer "fast money".

But Huddersfield is a proud town that is trying to rebuild from within. Around 100 voluntary groups set up by people inside its communities are trying to become the positive role models it is feared might otherwise be absent from daily life. But they are facing an uphill battle.

West Yorkshire Police told us they are being proactive. Officers are going into schools to talk to young people about the risks of carrying knives, they are doing 'knife sweeps' to try to find weapons discarded by youths.

The Government says it is giving money to local mayors, local authorities and police to tackle crime and support young people. The council and local mayors say they are doing what they can with the funding they have available.

But still, in an alleyway in the middle of the day, we stand talking to a man who says he carries a loaded gun because he has to protect himself. In a way it is shocking but not surprising.

Knife crime is a complicated problem. There are clearly a multitude of reasons for why some people feel unsafe and that communities up and down the country are being blighted by violence.

But the fact that this is an issue in Huddersfield that has been talked about for so long and yet still teenage children are being killed on the streets shows the solution has not yet been found.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.