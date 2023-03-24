Police have named a man who was stabbed to death in Grimsby as 29-year-old Jack Howes.

Officers were called to a fight on Macauley Way in the early hours on Monday 20 March, where the victim was found with stab wounds. He died later in hospital.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Three people who were previously arrested in connection with the death have been released on police bail.

Police say there will be an increased presence in the area while their investigation continues Credit: MEN Media

Police said their thoughts are with Jack's family and friends and that there would be more officers in the area as their investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Burnett said: " I know that incidents such as these cause concern and worry for residents in the local community, and I would like reiterate that we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to people in the community."