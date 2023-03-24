A banned driver who tried to stop police taking his car by moving it onto the back of a recovery truck ended up having both vehicles seized.

West Yorkshire Police posted about the unusual incident on Facebook, after being called by Leeds City Council enforcement officers to reports of an abandoned and uninsured car on council land.

"In an attempt to avoid its removal and disposal, it was driven onto the smaller of the two recovery trucks," the post said.

"However, in the rush to move it, the driver had perhaps forgotten that they were disqualified from driving both vehicles."

The post, which showed the police recovery truck carrying both smaller vehicles, said the driver had been summonsed to court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.