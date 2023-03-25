Body found in search for missing man from Sheffield

Police searching for a missing man from Sheffield have found a body.

Adam Perkins, 24, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday 20 March when he left his home in Sheffield to go camping.

Police later found his car in Great Ayton in North Yorkshire and were searching the area, which Adam had previously visited to go caving.

The body of a man was found in Great Ayton on the evening of Friday 24 March and although it has not been formally identified, Adam's family has been informed.