Murder investigation starts after man stabbed in Hull

A murder investigation has started in Hull after the death of a man who was stabbed on Friday evening.

Police were called to reports of an altercation on Princes Dock Street in the city centre at around 11.20pm where they found a man injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment but died later. Specially trained officers are supporting the man's family.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Police were called to reports of an altercation late on Friday evening Credit: MEN Syndication

Several areas in the city centre have been cordoned off for much of the day while police investigate the circumstances of what happened and extra police patrols have been put in place as part of the investigation and to reassure the community.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Doug Blackwood said, “We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern for residents in the local community. The circumstances of the incident and the events leading up to it will be fully established as part of the investigation, with a dedicated team of detectives and officers working through CCTV footage, house to house enquiries and taking witness statements to obtain a clear and full picture.“