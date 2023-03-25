Police search for car after woman run over during burglary in Barnsley

Police investigating a burglary in Barnsley which ended with a woman being run over by her own car, leaving her with significant injuries, have identified a car they want to trace.

They are appealing for anyone who saw this red Ford Focus estate in Thurnscoe on the afternoon of Wednesday 22 March, or know where the vehicle might be now.

Detectives were initially called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to a report of a 71 year old woman who had been injured in a collision with a vehicle on St Helens Close just before 8.10pm.

The woman had returned home to find a burglary had taken place and while trying to prevent her vehicle being stolen, the car collided with her before being abandoned by the offenders. The woman suffered significant injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment.