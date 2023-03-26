People have spoken of their shock after police launched a murder investigation following an incident at a block of flats in Lincoln.

A bin store area area and one of the garages at Shuttleworth House, in Stamp End, Lincoln, have been cordoned off.

Police car in bin area at Shuttleworth House Credit: MEN Media

Lincolnshire Police said just before midday on Sunday, March 26 that a 27-year-old man has been arrested and officers were carrying out searches in Bassingham where "items" had been retrieved from the river.

The force said: "The police have launched a murder investigation following the report of an incident at Shuttleworth House, Lincoln. A 27-year-old local man has been arrested and remains in custody. Searches linked to this ongoing investigation are taking place in the Bassingham area where items are currently being recovered from the river. We will provide an update as soon as we are in a position to do so."

Some residents of nearby Cannon Street said they saw a small yellow car being loaded onto a recovery van at Shuttleworth House in the early hours of Sunday, March 26.

Peter Lyng, 81, a retired ship's captain, also saw the car being put on the van. He said: "I was waking the dog at about 4am and I noticed there was a pick-up van with a car being loaded on to it. It's a shock to hear the police have launched a murder investigation on your doorstep.It's sad for the people they leave behind."