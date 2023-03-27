Former Premier League star Carlton Palmer is recovering in hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack while running the Sheffield half-marathon.

The ex-Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and England footballer was raising money for a number of charities including Cavendish Cancer Care when he complained of heart problems in the first mile of Sunday's race.

He went on to complete the 13.1 mile course, despite his heart rate hitting a dangerously high 232 beats per minute.

But the 57-year-old was taken to hospital for tests, having revealed his "heart played up".

In a message posted on Twitter, Palmer wrote: " Just to let everyone know I am ok. Being kept in overnight in hospital [for] observation/tests - heart played up again in the first mile but I managed to complete the course."

In a reply, his wife, Lucy Kirkby-Palmer, who also ran the half-marathon, wrote: "Well you’re not in my good books for carrying on running after a 230 heart rate! Not sure what you were thinking!"

She thanked Sheffield Hospitals for looking after him.

Palmer played 18 times for England. Credit: PA

In a follow-up tweet, Palmer revealed he had been diagnosed as having suffered "a small heart attack".

"They want to find out what has caused this problem so tests are ongoing," he said.

Former England striker Alan Shearer was among the well-wishers who responded to his message.

Shearer wrote: "Hope you’re ok pal."

Former Leeds and Sheffield United striker Brian Deane said: "Hope you’re well mate."

Palmer made around 600 appearances during a professional career spanning 19 years. He played 18 times for his country, scoring once.

