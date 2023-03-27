Motorists faced delays after a lorry overturned and left the road on the A1 in Lincolnshire.

The vehicle came off the road between the B6403 and the A151 near Coltersworth on Monday morning.

In a tweet, National Highways said one of two lanes of the southbound carriageway was closed.

It added that a "complex recovery operation" was taking place, with 30-minute delays expected as drivers approach the area.

National Highways is warning drivers to expect delays while the lorry is recovered. Credit: RSM Photography

