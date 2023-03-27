Delays on on A1 in Lincolnshire after lorry overturns
Motorists faced delays after a lorry overturned and left the road on the A1 in Lincolnshire.
The vehicle came off the road between the B6403 and the A151 near Coltersworth on Monday morning.
In a tweet, National Highways said one of two lanes of the southbound carriageway was closed.
It added that a "complex recovery operation" was taking place, with 30-minute delays expected as drivers approach the area.
