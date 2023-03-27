A father who killed his 12-year-old son in a high-speed crash has been spared jail after a judge heard he will "never be able to forgive himself".

Paul Vines, 47, wept in the dock as he was sentenced over the death of his son, Edward, near Bardney, Lincolnshire, on 16 January last year.

Edward, known as Ted, suffered a fatal head injury in the crash, which happened on the way to a football match. Victoria Frost, a passenger in the second car, suffered serious injuries including four fractured vertebrae and a fractured ankle.

Vines' wife Sarah told Lincoln Crown Court: “My life has been destroyed.”

She added her husband "will never be able to forgive himself".

Vines, 47, was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge Simon Hirst told Vines: "Had it not been your son in this case who died and had Mrs Frost not been enormously generous in her position, inevitably you would not be walking out of this court today."

The court heard that Vines was driving a Ford Galaxy on the B1190 above the 60mph speed limit, ignoring signs warning of an uneven road surface, before losing control and colliding with a Mercedes Benz, ending up in a ditch.

The judge said that Mrs Frost was likely to suffer pain and discomfort indefinitely, with her husband and daughter also sustaining injuries.

But Mrs Frost said in a victim statement that she did not want Vines to go to prison.

She said: "I want Mr Vines to know that everyone makes mistakes in life and there is no hate towards him."

Vines, of Hamilton Road, Alford, Lincolnshire, had already pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and another of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

His barrister told the court the speed limit on the road had reduced from 60mph to 40mph as a result of the incident.

The judge told Vines: "The precise speed that you were driving was unclear. It would appear that you were driving in excess of the speed limit.

“What you were doing is driving far too fast for that piece of road in those particular circumstances.

“The signage setting out that the road was uneven and that you were to reduce speed was not in any way taken in by you.”

In a statement issued after his death, Ted’s family said: “Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.

“On Sunday (January 16 2022), he was on his way to play football for Alford Under-12s at Branston, as he was a part of that team.

“Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone.”

As well as the suspended sentence, Vines was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for two years.