A busy North Yorkshire road is closed to allow for accident investigation work to be carried out following a serious collision in the early hours of Monday 27 March.

The A64 is closed in both directions between the A659 near Tadcaster and the A1237 at Copmanthorpe following a crash near Bilbrough Top Services.

The road is expected to remain closed during Monday morning's rush hour.

Posting to Twitter, North Yorkshire Police said: The A64 is currently closed in both directions between the A659 (Tadcaster) and the A1237 near York.This is to allow collision investigation work to take place following a serious collision which occurred at just before 01.20am this morn (Mon 27 March).

National Highways says local routes are now extremely congested, with diversions now in place.

Eastbound diverstion - Solid Diamond - Traffic is being locally in the area. Road users travelling from further away towards the A64 from the A1M are advised to stay on the A1M and exit at J47 then take the A59 (eastbound). Continue until you reach the A1237 then head southbound to re-join the A64 near Copmanthorpe.

Westbound diversion - Hollow Triangle - Exit the A64 and at the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A1237 and continue for approximately five miles to the roundabout with the A59.

Take the first exit onto the A59 and continue for around 15 miles to the junction with the A168. Turn right onto the A168 and after roughly 200 metres, turn left to join the A168 headed southbound, parallel to the A1(M). Continue on the A168 for around 8.5 miles towards Wetherby and the A168/A659 roundabout. Take the second exit onto Woods Road and continue for approximately two miles towards Bramham and Thorner. At the junction with Thorner Road, turn left and continue for 100m. At the next junction, turn right onto Paradise Way. Continue for around two miles to join the A1M at J44 or the re-join the A64 westbound.

