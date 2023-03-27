A man has been was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a police car which was responding to an emergency call.

The man was using a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Holderness Road and Mount Pleasant in Hull when the collision happened at 8.20pm on Saturday, 25 March.

Insp Tony Tinsley said: "The marked police vehicle was responding to a report of a burglary when it was in collision with the man on a pedestrian crossing.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and he remains in a critical condition."

Humberside Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The force wants to speak to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.