Video courtesy of Rugby Mad Dad

A rugby player proposed to his girlfriend after persuading her onto the pitch by feigning an injury during a game.

Chris Robinson was playing for rugby league team Greetland Allrounders in West Yorkshire when he was tackled near the end of the match.

After suggesting he was struggling to get up, referee Daniel Tindall, who was filming the game on a bodyworn camera, stopped play.

In a plan the whole team seemed to be in on, the physio came onto the pitch and passed Chris the ring, before calling over his girlfriend Amanda Tuckwell.

The rest of the team including the physio appeared to be in on the plan. Credit: Daniel Tindall

The opposition were also duped, with calls heard on the referee's video for Chris to be penalised for time-wasting.

His team mates can also be heard keeping the illusion going, asking Amanda "did you bring your car?" as if Chris would need to go to hospital.

But no sooner did she arrive than he got up onto one knee and pulled out the ring.

Fortunately for him she said "yes", and they were met by a round of applause from all the players and spectators from both Greetland and Kirkburton, before Mr Tindall whistled for the end of the game.

He then posted the video on Facebook congratulating the Halifax couple, where it has been seen by almost 70,000 people.

Hundreds of people shared and liked the video.

Commenting on the post, Mickey Hurley joked: "Congratulations.....as an opposition player I'd have been fuming the game [was stopped] for that. Hope the red card followed for faking an injury and time wasting."

