A man has been found guilty of murder after he ran over and killed a Sheffield dad while he was getting ready to leave home for a fishing trip with his son.

Jermaine Richards, 31, demanded a lift from David Ford while he and his son Ryan were loading fishing gear into his car on St John's Road on 3 September 2022.

When he refused, Richards became aggressive and, after beating both David and Ryan to the ground, took David's car and ran him over.

David died from multiple catastrophic injuries and Ryan was left in hospital with head injuries.

David Ford was killed on St John's Road when he and his son were leaving for a fishing trip Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Richards fled the scene after the attack but was later arrested.

After a 13-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, he was found guilty of murder and assault.

Temporary DCI Andrew Knowles, who led the investigation, said: "This was a horrific incident which has left a family suffering immense grief. David and Ryan were frequent fishers and this was meant to be just another father-and-son day out which was halted by the actions of one man in the worst possible way.

"We hope that seeing Richards convicted will allow the family to start to move on from what happened that day. Seeing him sentenced will not bring back what they have lost. But we hope that it can help them move forward."

Richards will be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.