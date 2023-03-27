A teenager has died after being hit by a car on the A64 in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police closed the road near York after the 18-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a black BMW between the A659 at Tadcaster and the A1237 Askham Bryan at around 1.20am on Monday. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the BMW, a man in his 40s, is helping with their investigation.

The road was fully closed into Monday afternoon. The westbound side reopened at around 2pm, but the eastbound side remained closed for investigation and recovery work.

Officers have appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.