Two men charged with murder of Jack Howes in Grimsby

Two men have been charged with the murder of Jack Howes in Grimsby on Monday 20 March.

Police found Mr Howes with stab wounds on Macaulay Way after being called to reports of an altercation in the early hours of the morning. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he died from his injuries.

Robert Wattam, aged 23 of Broughton, and Kian Feve, aged 21 of Scunthorpe, are due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today charged with murder.

Wattam has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs.

Feve has also been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Another man, 28-year-old Darren Watson, from Scunthorpe has been charged with assisting an offender, possession of class A drugs and possession of class B drugs. He is also due to appear in court on Monday.

