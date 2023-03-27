A woman has been jailed after stabbing her former partner with a knife and tying them to a chair while she stole cash from their bank account.

Zara Jade, 54, attacked the victim at her flat in Halifax after making demands for cash.

Bradford Crown Court was told how Jade stabbed her victim while they sat in a chair.

She then took some cash and demanded the PIN for the complainant’s bank card. She tied the victim to a chair before stealing cash.

The abuse was uncovered when a scheduled visit from a nurse to the victim uncovered injuries inflicted by Jade.

Jade pleaded guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault, and robbery.

She was jailed for nine years, with an additional three years on licence, and was given an indefinite restraining banning her from contacting with the victim.

Det Con Nicola Kirk, of Calderdale Safeguarding Team, said: "We welcome the sentenced handed to Jade today, for the truly awful abuse that she subjected her partner.

"I want to pay tribute to his victim for the courage she has shown in coming forward and supporting a prosecution which has resulted in the substantial sentence she has received."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.