Drivers are being warned to expect severe delays on M180 and M18 in South Yorkshire due to essential bridge repairs.

Two lanes out of three on the westbound carriageway are closed between junction 2 and the M18 interchange near Doncaster causing miles on congestion.

The stretch of motorway is not expected to fully reopen until at least tomorrow afternoon.

It comes after a damaged bridge joint was discovered on Monday 27 March.

National Highways are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the work takes place.

